Indian-origin entrepreneur catches up with Virat Kohli in London after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [In Picture]

Indian-origin entrepreneur Shassh shared a picture on social media on Thursday, August 7, posing alongside cricket icon Virat Kohli in London. The 36-year-old was last seen in action during the 2025 IPL, where his franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), clinched their maiden title after an 18-year wait. Since then, the Delhi-born cricketer has been residing in London with his family.The ace batter was not part of the recently concluded 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, having announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier in May. Under Shubman Gill’s leadership, India drew the five-match series 2-2.Amid all this, on Thursday, Shassh shared a photo on Instagram featuring the Indian legend. Kohli is seen wearing a dark grey zip-up hoodie over a light grey T-shirt, paired with dark blue joggers. Shassh captioned the post:“Don’t need caption…with The King Kohli.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVirat Kohli is now active only in ODIs at the international level. In this format, he has scored 14,181 runs in 302 matches at an impressive average of 57.88, including 74 half-centuries and a record 51 centuries.“They help shape your mindset” - Harshit Rana on learning from Virat Kohli and Rohit SharmaIndia pacer Harshit Rana recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube podcast, released on Wednesday, August 6, where he spoke about his experience of playing alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and the advice he received from them. He said:“There is a lot to learn from them, a great deal. When you play alongside them, they help shape your mindset in such a way that you start to understand what needs to be done and when. That understanding is very important because they guide you through everything. Whether you're on the field or off it, they explain things clearly and tell you what to do at specific moments.”“One thing Rohit bhai and Virat bhai have always told me is to never change the way I play or the way I express myself on the field. They said, Keep playing the way you have always played. However you step onto the field, keep doing that. No matter what people say or whatever else is happening around you, never pay attention to those things. Because on the day you perform well, people will say good things anyway. And even if you have an average day, people will still say bad things. So never focus on all that. Just continue playing the way you have always played,” he added.Harshit was a member of the Indian team that clinched the 2025 Champions Trophy, alongside legends like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.