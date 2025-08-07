"They called me over to talk" - Harshit Rana reveals first interaction with Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma during 2024 Sri Lanka series

India pacer Harshit Rana recently opened up about his first interaction with senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The 23-year-old shared the dressing room with the legendary duo after earning his maiden ODI call-up for the 2024 tour of Sri Lanka, although he didn’t get a chance to play in the series.

On Wednesday, August 6, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube podcast, where he reflected on the memorable experience.

Rana recalled that Rohit spent around 20-25 minutes speaking with him, offering advice and insights about the game.

“When my name was first announced in the team, the very first thought that came to my mind was that I would get to play with Rohit bhai and Virat bhai. They are legends. Being around them would give me the chance to learn a lot," Harshit Rana said.

“I joined the team for the first time on the Sri Lanka tour with Rohit bhai and Virat bhai. I was on the ground, and they called me over to talk. Rohit bhai called me and spoke to me while we were standing on the ground. He spent 20 to 25 minutes with me, explaining so many things. After the conversation ended and I started walking away, I was thinking to myself, this is my first time here, and he shared so many valuable insights with me. I felt genuinely happy. It made me feel really good,” he added.

He also shared an instance where Virat Kohli offered him valuable guidance, advising him to adjust his bowling length. Harshit Rana said:

“While bowling to Virat bhai in the nets, he always says something that stays with me. I'm talking about the Sri Lanka tour. I was bowling to him in the nets, and it was my first tour. He probably hadn’t seen much of me in ODIs either. I kept bowling at a normal length, over and over again.”

“Then he stepped out. Another batsman came in to bat. He called me over and shared something important. He told me, If you focus here, you’ll benefit. Since I was bowling a bit short, he told me to focus on landing the ball between the 5 and 6 meter mark, because from there, your pace can actually generate a nick. He explained to me that I was bowling from too far back, around 7 to 8 meters. He just told me to make a two-meter adjustment to my length,” he added.

Meanwhile, the series proved to be a disappointing one for India, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat, with one match ending in a tie.

“Just continue playing the way you have always played” - Harshit Rana shares advice from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

During the same podcast, Harshit Rana also spoke about the advice he received from the veteran duo, which was to stay true to his natural self and not change who he is. Harshit Rana said:

“Whether it was the Australia tour or the Champions Trophy, one thing Rohit bhai and Virat bhai have always told me is to never change the way I play or the way I express myself on the field. They said, Keep playing the way you have always played. However you step onto the field, keep doing that.”

“No matter what people say or whatever else is happening around you, never pay attention to those things. Because on the day you perform well, people will say good things anyway. And even if you have an average day, people will still say bad things. So never focus on all that. Just continue playing the way you have always played,” he added.

So far, Rana has played six white-ball internationals and two Tests for India.

