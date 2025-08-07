"The thought remains that the start wasn't great" - Harshit Rana's huge statement on Test career after ENG vs IND 2025 series

India pacer Harshit Rana recently opened up about the mental challenges players face and his brief experience in Test cricket. Initially left out of India’s squad for the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, the 23-year-old was later added for the first Test but was released ahead of the second match in Edgbaston.

The five-match series eventually ended in a 2-2 draw, with Shubman Gill’s side clinching the final Test at The Oval.

On Wednesday, August 6, Rana featured on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube podcast, where he spoke candidly about the mental toll it takes when a player is dropped from a long tour, particularly when things don’t go as planned on the field.

“The series are long, and the tours last for two to three months. Suppose you're playing the first match and you don’t perform well. You get dropped and have to sit out for the next four matches. At that point, it can get mentally tough. Still, you have to put in the hard work and keep training on the ground. But mentally, the thought remains that the start wasn’t great and you wish things had gone differently. That feeling stays with you," Harshit Rana said.

However, he also mentioned that the players are generally supportive of each other and share a positive team environment. Rana added:

“Everyone is very supportive though. They say no worries, just keep working hard. In the end, what stays in everyone's mind and on everyone's lips is that you are playing for India. What more could you ask for? So, you shouldn't feel sad. Just stay happy and keep giving your best. That’s how everyone lifts each other up, by saying that it’s okay if the current phase isn’t going well or if the days feel tough. Things will change. It doesn’t take long for time to turn around, and good days will come too.”

The right-arm pacer has played two Tests for India, both during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he claimed four wickets.

“You can't separate yourself from it” - Harshit Rana discusses stepping away due to mental health

During the same podcast, Ranveer Allahbadia asked Harshit Rana if discussions around taking breaks for mental health are common among players. Responding to the question, the 23-year-old shared his perspective:

“It happens, but you can't really take a break from cricket. You can't stay away from it. Mentally, you might feel low. Physically, you might be down too. But deep down, cricket is in your heart. You can't separate yourself from it. You might overthink and feel like things aren't going well, but in the end, you’ll still find yourself on the ground. That’s where you find happiness. That's why we always say, just keep your focus on cricket.”

Meanwhile, Harshit Rana is currently captaining the North Delhi Strikers in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Delhi Premier League.

