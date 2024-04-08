"Indian people gave us so much love, they appreciated our cricket" - Babar Azam opens up on the experience of playing in India during World Cup 2023

Pakistan white-ball skipper Babar Azam has acknowledged the love that Indian fans showered upon him and his teammates during the 2023 World Cup.

Playing in India for the first time in his career, the Pakistan cricket team was cheered on by the crowd at the time of their arrival in Hyderabad as well as during their matches across the country. Unfortunately for the Men in Green, the tournament did not pan out to their liking as they missed the semi-final qualification.

During a recent interview with Zalmi TV about the experience of playing in India and the crowd chanting his name, Babar Azam said:

"I was not expecting it from India. I was not expecting it at all. It was my first time in India and I had no knowledge about the country. It was a different experience. It was their love, Indian people gave us so much love, they appreciated our cricket."

He added:

"Even in our practice games, people were cheerring for us. The entire stadium in Hyderabad was jam packed. I have spoken to people about the playing condition and all but the welcome we were given at the Hyderabad airport was outstanding."

By his standards, Babar had a mediocre 2023 World Cup campaign, finishing with 320 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 82.90 in nine games.

Following Pakistan's dismal run, the star cricketer relinquished captaincy in all formats. He was recently reinstated as the white-ball skipper.

"I always ask him few questions and he helps me with it" - Babar Azam on post-match interactions with Virat Kohli

Babar Azam spoke glowingly about Indian superstar Virat Kohli and their conversations post-match.

Often involved in fan rivalries, Babar and Kohli are regarded as the two best batters across formats, thanks to their incredible numbers and unmatched consistency.

"I always try and talk to him whenever we play against each other. I always ask him few questions and he helps me with it. Not only him, I also talk a lot to Steve Smith and Kane Williamson, when we play against Australia and New Zealand, respectively. I had a good chat with Virat Kohli, there are things that we talk about that I can’t share here but it was fruitful," Babar said.

Babar also felt the vibe during the India-Pakistan 2023 World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He said it was different from anything he had ever experienced.

"It was a different vibe. The entire stadium was see of blue. You are playing in India, you can expect it. But in other venues, we also received expectional support," Babar added.

Despite Babar Azam's half-century, Pakistan wilted under the pressure of the massive crowd and the disciplined Indian bowling to be bowled out for a paltry 191.

In response, India chased the target down in the 31st over with seven wickets in hand.