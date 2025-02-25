Indian spinner leaves fans in splits with hilarious Nana Patekar reference amid 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India's spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar's latest Instagram post caught the attention of many fans. The 25-year-old shared a couple of his pictures on the social media platform with the caption "Love yourself".

Interestingly, he also shared a small clip of Nana Patekar from the Bollywood film 'Bluffmaster!'. In the video, Patekar's character can be seen worshipping himself by doing an aarti in front of a mirror.

Sundar posted:

Sundar's post drew hilarious reactions from the fans. Here are some of the comments:

"3rd slide wasn't expected 😂😂😂," wrote a fan.

"Last slide was unexpected 😂🤣✨🤍," commented another.

"Aap ke kabse aise jhatake Dene lag gaye😂😂😂last slide," chimed in yet another.

Washington Sundar is part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. However, he didn't feature in the playing XI for the first two group-stage matches. The Men in Blue clinched back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan to kick off their campaign.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have already qualified for the semifinals. They have a chance of finishing as leaders of Group A by beating New Zealand in their final group match on Sunday, March 2.

"If he gets out early, I don't feel like eating" - When Nana Patekar expressed his admiration for Team India's Virat Kohli

Nana Patekar's name trended on social media after Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100-run knock against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy. It was because the veteran actor had once revealed that the former India captain was his favorite cricketer.

The talented performer even stated that he doesn't feel like eating when Kohli is dismissed cheaply. During an interview with TV9 Hindi News, Patekar said:

"Virat is a player who I love a lot. If he gets out early, I don't feel like eating. This is how much I am interested in cricket."

You can watch the clip below:

Kohli's batting exploits helped India chase down a 242-run target against Pakistan comfortably with six wickets in hand. During his knock, he also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record and became the fastest batter to score 14,000 runs in ODIs. He achieved the feat in just 287 innings, compared to Tendulkar's 350 innings.

