Indian spinner trains hard in the nets ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy team announcement [Watch]

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav took to his official Instagram account to post a video of him training in the nets. The left-arm unorthodox spinner was nursing a groin injury during the Test series against New Zealand at home. Therefore, he also missed out on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series in Australia.

He was referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence after the end of the New Zealand series. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, Kuldeep has been working on recovering and training. The video shows the spinner putting in the hard yards and bowling in the nets ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy team announcement.

Kuldeep last played an ODI match for India against Sri Lanka in August 2024 and has been away from the format ever since. He has played 106 ODIs in his career so far and has picked up 172 wickets at an average of 26.00 and an economy rate of 4.99 including 7 four-wicket and 2 five-wicket hauls.

India yet to announce Champions Trophy 2025 squad

The Indian team is yet to announce their squad for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. With Kuldeep Yadav recovering and no confirmation on his fitness yet, it remains to be seen whether he will make it to the squad for the marquee ICC event.

Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy are the other two names for the spinner choices doing the rounds. While Varun Chakaravarthy has played under current head coach Gautam Gambhir at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Bishnoi has also played under Gambhir during his stint with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Kuldeep Yadav is the most experienced of all these three spinners. He also played in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Kuldeep bagged 15 wickets from 11 matches and was the fourth-highest wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in the tournament.

