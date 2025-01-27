Indian star named ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2024

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been adjudged ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2024 for his sensational bowling contribution and brilliance. The ace speedster finished with an astonishing 71 wickets in 13 appearances at a spectacular average of 14.93.

Bumrah began the year with a brilliant series against England in the subcontinent, which included a Player of the Match display in Vizag. The reverse-swing masterclass helped India win the contest by 106 runs, and bounce back in the series.

The pacer ended the series with 19 wickets at an average of 16.89 and was a constant threat during India's home season in the latter half of the year.

However, the highest point of his year came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He had a campaign to remember, with history being scripted with each passing outing. The pacer crossed the 200-wicket mark midway through the series, becoming the 12th Indian bowler to hit the milestone.

Trending

Leading India in two out of the five Tests away from home, Bumrah was crowned as Player of the Series for his 32 wickets, marking one of the greatest fast bowling displays in the history of the game.

Jasprit Bumrah was up against the likes of Harry Brook, Joe Root, and Kamindu Mendis for the award. He was recently named captain of the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah is currently recovering from a back injury as India wait on his fitness

Bumrah did not bowl in the second innings during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. The pacer sustained a back injury and was not named in the white-ball series against England at home.

While he has been named in Team India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, there are serious reservations regarding his fitness and recovery. According to reports, there is a huge chance that he might miss the group stage contests.

The Men in Blue will play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, beginning on February 20 against Bangladesh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news