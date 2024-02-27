Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Telangana Tigers vs Chhattisgarh Warriors, Match 9

The eighth match of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) 2024 saw Red Carpet Delhi beat the Mumbai Champions by five wickets on February 27. In the ninth match, the Chhattisgarh Warriors defeated the Telangana Tigers comprehensively. Both games were held at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida.

With this, there is some movement in the points table. VVIP Uttar Pradesh top the table with three wickets in three games. Below them sit the Chhattisgarh Warriors, who grabbed their second win and have taken their points tally to four and boosted their net run rate to +2.686.

Red Carpet Delhi also registered their second win in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 and are placed third in the points table. They have four points under their belt and a net run rate of +0.889.

The Mumbai Champions sit below Red Carpet Delhi with two points to their name and a net run rate of -1.489. The Telangana Tigers suffered their third loss of the tournament. They follow the Champions with two points and a net run rate of -2.335.

The Rajasthan Legends are sitting at the bottom of the points table. They have lost both of their games so far and have a net run rate of -0.843 and are yet to get off the mark in the competition.

The Mumbai Champions suffered their second loss of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024

The Mumbai Champions won the toss and opted to bat first in the eighth match of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024. Their batters faltered as they struggled to get going and finished their innings on 139/8, with Abhishek Jhunjhunwala top-scoring with 38.

The Red Carpet Delhi bowlers bowled brilliantly and didn’t allow the Champions to get away. Ashley Nurse and Vikrant Sharma picked up three wickets each to dent the Champions’ progress.

In reply, Red Carpet Delhi got off to a decent start. A sensational cameo from Thisara Perera (64* off 27 balls) helped them chase down the total in just 14.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

The Mumbai Champions failed to defend the total and as a result, suffered their second loss of the competition.

In the ninth match, the Telangana Tigers were asked to bat first by Chhattisgarh Warriors. Their batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores as they only managed to score 150 in their quota of 20 overs.

The Warriors picked up seven wickets in total. Amit Mishra bowled beautifully and registered figures of 4/31 in his four overs.

Naman Ojha and Jatin Saxena were outstanding while chasing for the Warriors. They went berserk at the top of the order and made short work of the chase. Ojha (49* off 23 balls) and Saxena (92 off 33 balls) put up a sensational opening stand as the Warriors got across the line in just 10.1 overs.

The Tigers only managed to pick up a single wicket as they went on a journey and were unsuccessful in defending the total. As a result, the Telangana Tigers suffered their third loss in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024.

