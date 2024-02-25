Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Red Carpet Delhi, Match 5

Telangana Tigers secured a one-run thrilling win over Rajasthan Legends in the fourth contest of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 on February 25. Meanwhile, VVIP Uttar Pradesh registered a 29-run win over Red Carpet Delhi in the fifth encounter.

VVIP Uttar Pradesh continued their dominance in the standings with two consecutive victories, bagging four points. Mumbai Champions maintained their second rank with a win, gathering two points at an NRR of 1.3.

Red Carpet Delhi maintained their third position with a win and a loss with two points at an NRR of -0.175. Telangana Tigers moved one spot up to the fourth rank with one win and a loss, racking up two points at an NRR of -0.625.

Rajasthan Legends climbed up from the bottom to the fifth slot with two losses at a net run rate of -0.843. Chhattisgarh Warriors descended from fourth to last spot, holding the wooden spoon with a loss.

How the doubleheader panned out on Day 3?

Shifting our focus to the fourth encounter, the Telangana Tigers opted to bat first after winning the toss. Opener Siva Bharath smacked a match-turning 87-run unbeaten knock. Captain Dilshan Munaweera (27) contributed with valuable runs.

Ricardo Powell (20) and Manpreet Gony (25) propelled the team's total to 173/5 in 20 overs. Parvinder Awana scalped two wickets while Seekkuge Prasanna, Ishan Malhotra, and Lakhwinder Singh picked up a wicket each for Rajasthan Legends.

In reply, Rajasthan Legends could rack up only 172/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by just one run. Captain Angelo Perera (32), Rajesh Bishnoi (44), and Ishan Malhotra (36) tried their best, but couldn't take their team over the line.

Tangirala Pawan Kumar, Thilak S, and Syed Quadri claimed two wickets apiece while Sundeep Tyagi picked up a wicket to turn the tables for the Tigers.

Moving to the fifth clash, VVIP Uttar Pradesh racked up a whopping total of 220/3 in 20 overs. Pawan Negi (69), Anshul Kapoor (63), Suresh Raina (34*), and Bhanu Seth (31) were the standout batters for UP. Samiullah Beigh, Bipul Sharma, and Thisara Perera gathered a wicket each for Delhi.

In the chase, Red Carpet Delhi started off well, but couldn't make it big in the death overs, collapsing to 191/9 in 20 overs. Asela Gunaratne was the wrecker-in-chief with a 106-run unbeaten knock in 55 balls with 13 fours and five sixes. However, other batters couldn’t sustain the momentum in the middle and death overs.

Pawan Negi, Parveen Thapar, and Rajat Bhatia scalped two wickets apiece for Uttar Pradesh while Chris Mpofu picked up a wicket.

