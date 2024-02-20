Indian Veterans Premier League: When and where to watch the tournament?

The Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) will be organizing the inaugural edition of the Indian Veterans Premier League (IVPL) from February 23 to March 3. It will be conducted to give the veteran cricket players a chance to get back to the game.

A total of six teams will compete for the title. This tournament was earlier scheduled to be played in Dehradun. But it has now been moved to Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, where Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex will be hosting all games of the inaugural edition.

Chris Gayle is all set to lead the Telangana Tigers in the Indian Veterans Premier League 2024. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag will be leading the Mumbai Champions whereas Herschelle Gibbs will be leading Red Carpet Delhi.

World-Cup winning all-rounder Suresh Raina has been handed the responsibility of leading VVIP Uttar Pradesh team whereas the Rajasthan Legends and Chhattisgarh Warriors are yet to announce their captains.

The likes of Gayle, Sehwag, Raina, Rajat Bhatia, and Praveen Kumar will be in action in the Indian Veterans Premier League 2024. The fans will get to witness the superstars of the game take the field once again in an exciting league.

Indian Veterans Premier League 2024: When to watch?

The opening game will be played between the Mumbai Champions and the Telangana Tigers on February 23. After the first day, all the remaining days, barring the final day, will be double-headers. The afternoon game will begin at 2 pm IST whereas the evening game will kick start at 7 pm IST.

The competition begins on February 23 and the league stages will get over on March 1. The top four teams will progress to the semi-finals which will be played in a single day on March 2. The winners of the two semi-final clashes will lock horns in the grand final on March 3.

Indian Veterans Premier League 2024: Where to watch?

The inaugural edition of the Indian Veterans Premier League will be streamed on the Eurosport channel. DD Sports will also be streaming all the matches of this tournament. The online streaming of this league will be available on the FanCode app and website. Fans can enjoy scintillating action on the above-mentioned platforms.

