"Hoping to come good as a unit" - Mithali Raj on India's upcoming Australia tour

India captain Mithali Raj spoke to the press ahead of her team's departure for the tour of Australia for a multi-format series which is set to get underway on September 19th.

The Indian contingent assembled in Bangalore for a 15-day camp ahead of the tour, after which the squad was announced. India's head coach Ramesh Powar, alongside Mithali Raj, insisted that the side had addressed their recent issues ahead of the tour.

The Indian team has a few notable issues to address, with key focus on strike-rotation and finding the right bowlers to support the likes of Jhulan Goswami.

Here's what Raj had to say ahead of her team's departure:

"We know the areas we need to improve on after we came from the UK tour and we addressed those issues during our preparatory camp in Bangalore. We hope to come good as a unit in Australia. Whatever the result, we know we still will have a few months left in our preparation for the World Cup."

Mithali Raj also spoke about how the tour to Australia will be a good chance for her side to judge where they stand against "the best" ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

She also stated that the Indian team will try to find the right balance with one eye on the preparations for the World Cup in New Zealand early next year.

"Australia will be a tough and a good tour for us before the World Cup. We are playing against the best so we will know where we stand. We will know our composition pretty much looking into the World Cup and it's also some good game time before the World Cup," Raj added.

India Women's team will play a multi-format series in Australia

After a successful tour of the UK this year, the India Women's team will add another piece of history to their name. They will play their first pink-ball day-night Test match at the WACA.

The multi-format series will commence on 19th September with three ODI games to be played in Sydney and Melbourne before the one-off Test. The series will conclude with a three-match T20I series in Sydney in October.

