Indian Women's Team set to tour England in September 2022

England will host the Indian Women's team in September later this year for a multi-format series. The tour will comprise of 3 T20Is and as many ODI games between England and India, scheduled for the summer.

The Indian women's side, led by Mithali Raj, is currently touring New Zealand. They have lost all three games so far, one T20I and two ODI matches against the home team.

The English Women's team will square off against the South African side in the home summer. The South African women's team will visit the English nation in June to play a one-off Test match, 3 ODIs, and as many T20I contests.

Managing director of English Women's Cricket, Clare Connor, expressed her excitement about the scheduled tours and emphasized that it will help the growth of women's cricket. In an ECB press release, Clare Connor said:

"We're absolutely thrilled to have scheduled two series against two of the best teams in the world, in what is destined to be another hugely exciting year for the women's game. It's fantastic that we've been able to include Lord's and the Riverside Ground as venues for two of this year's fixtures."

She added:

"They will be exciting events for the women's game as we continue to try and take our game to as many fans as possible. With the second year of The Hundred and the unique opportunity of the Commonwealth Games on home soil, we're really looking forward to what 2022 will bring for women's cricket."

Complete schedule of the Indian Women's team tour of England

The itinerary for the 3-match T20I series is as follows:

September 10 (Saturday): 1st T20I | Venue - The Riverside Ground, Durham | Local start time - 7 pm

September 13 (Tuesday): 2nd T20I | Venue - The Incora County Ground, Derby | Local start time - 6.30 pm

September 15 (Thursday): 3rd T20I | Venue - Bristol County Ground | Local start time - 6.30 pm

Both sides will then clash in 3-match ODI games to cap off the tour.

September 18 (Sunday ): 1st ODI | Venue - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove | Local start time - 11 am

September 21 (Wednesday): 2nd ODI | Venue - The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury | Local start time - 1 pm

September 24 (Saturday: 3rd ODI | Venue - Lord's, London | Local start time - 11 am

