 Indonesia's 17-year-old debutant Rohmalia Rohmalia creates world record with a 7/0 spell in a T20I against Mongolia

Indonesia's 17-year-old debutant Rohmalia Rohmalia created a world record on Wednesday, April 24, having registered stunning figures of 7/0 in 3.2 overs against Mongolia in the fifth T20I at the Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali. The off-spinner, who took a wicket on the very first delivery in T20Is, dismissed five Mongolian batters for a duck.

Opting to bat first upon winning the toss, the Indonesia Women's Cricket team posted 151-5 in 20 overs. Opener NPAN Sakarini top scored for the hosts, amassing 61 runs off just 46 balls, which included six fours and a six. In addition to her sensational spell, Rohmalia also contributed 13 with the bat for her nation on her T20I debut.

Chasing 152 runs for their first victory of the series, Mongolia were bundled out for just 24 runs in 6.2 overs, unable to tackle Rohmalia's spin web. Captain Tsendsuren Ariuntsetseg faced the most number of balls and remained the top scorer during Mongolia's batting collapse as she managed seven runs off 22 balls.

Rohmalia becomes the third bowler to take seven wickets in an innings in Women's T20Is

The record for the best bowling figures in the Women's T20Is was previously held by the Netherlands right-arm medium bowler Frederique Overdijk, who took 7/3 against France in 2021.

Apart from Overdijk and Rohmalia, Argentina's Alison Stocks is the only bowler to take seven wickets in a Women's T20I. The 30-year-old achieved the feat (3/7) in a game against Peru in 2022.

Nepal's Anjali Chand also did not give away a single run during her record-breaking spell of 6/0 against Maldives back in 2019. Anjali holds the fourth spot in the list of all-time best bowling figures in Women's T20I history.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Syazrul Ezat Idrus became the first player to take seven wickets in the Men's T20Is when he registered the figures of 7/8 against China last year. This is also the best bowling figure in the history of Men's T20Is.

