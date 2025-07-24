Injured Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni’s massive record with another half-century in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Rishabh Pant created a plethora of records on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. With his ninth fifty on English soil, he eclipsed former India captain MS Dhoni (8) for the most half-centuries by a wicketkeeper-batter in England.It was also his fifth 50-plus score in the Test series, going past Dhoni (vs Australia and England) and Farokh Engineer (vs England) for most half-centuries by an Indian in a Test series.In addition, the Indian vice-captain also equalled former India swashbuckling batter Virender Sehwag (90) for most sixes by an Indian player in Tests.Most 50s by a wicketkeeper in England [via Cricbuzz]9- Rishabh Pant8 – MS DhoniMost 50+ scores by an Indian WK in a Test series 5 - Pant vs ENG, 2025*4 - Farokh Engineer vs ENG, 1972/734 - MS Dhoni vs AUS, 2008/094 - MS Dhoni vs ENG, 2014Most sixes for India in Tests 90* - Pant90 - Virender Sehwag88 - Rohit Sharma78 - MS Dhoni74 - Ravindra JadejaRishabh Pant walked out to bat despite injury as India posted 358 in the first innings against England in the 4th TestRishabh Pant walked out to bat despite sustaining a foot injury off Chris Woakes’ bowling on Day 1. Resuming his innings on 37*, the left-handed batter scored 54 runs off 75 balls, comprising two sixes and three boundaries.Asked to bat first, the tourists posted 358 in their first innings. Apart from Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan also chipped in with 58 (107) and 61 (151), respectively. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar contributed with 46 (98), 41 (88), and 27 (90), respectively.Ben Stokes emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the hosts, returning with figures of 5/72, while Jofra Archer bagged three wickets. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and Liam Dawson scalped one wicket apiece.The five-match Test series between the two teams is currently 2-1 in favor of England.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.