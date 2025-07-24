Injured Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni’s massive record with another half-century in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 24, 2025 19:18 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant in action on Day 2 of 4th Test in Manchester. [Getty Images]

Rishabh Pant created a plethora of records on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. With his ninth fifty on English soil, he eclipsed former India captain MS Dhoni (8) for the most half-centuries by a wicketkeeper-batter in England.

It was also his fifth 50-plus score in the Test series, going past Dhoni (vs Australia and England) and Farokh Engineer (vs England) for most half-centuries by an Indian in a Test series.

In addition, the Indian vice-captain also equalled former India swashbuckling batter Virender Sehwag (90) for most sixes by an Indian player in Tests.

Most 50s by a wicketkeeper in England [via Cricbuzz]

9- Rishabh Pant

8 – MS Dhoni

Most 50+ scores by an Indian WK in a Test series

  1. 5 - Pant vs ENG, 2025*
  2. 4 - Farokh Engineer vs ENG, 1972/73
  3. 4 - MS Dhoni vs AUS, 2008/09
  4. 4 - MS Dhoni vs ENG, 2014

Most sixes for India in Tests

  1. 90* - Pant
  2. 90 - Virender Sehwag
  3. 88 - Rohit Sharma
  4. 78 - MS Dhoni
  5. 74 - Ravindra Jadeja

Rishabh Pant walked out to bat despite injury as India posted 358 in the first innings against England in the 4th Test

Rishabh Pant walked out to bat despite sustaining a foot injury off Chris Woakes’ bowling on Day 1. Resuming his innings on 37*, the left-handed batter scored 54 runs off 75 balls, comprising two sixes and three boundaries.

Asked to bat first, the tourists posted 358 in their first innings. Apart from Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan also chipped in with 58 (107) and 61 (151), respectively. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar contributed with 46 (98), 41 (88), and 27 (90), respectively.

Ben Stokes emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the hosts, returning with figures of 5/72, while Jofra Archer bagged three wickets. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and Liam Dawson scalped one wicket apiece.

The five-match Test series between the two teams is currently 2-1 in favor of England.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
bell-icon Manage notifications