Injured Rishabh Pant gets a standing ovation from Old Trafford crowd as he hobbles out to bat on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Rishabh Pant got a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd in Manchester on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England on Thursday, July 24. The massive reception came as Pant came out to bat despite sustaining a foot injury on Day 1. The wicketkeeper-batter was injured while trying to play a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes.Pant resumed his innings from an unbeaten 37 after India lost their sixth wicket for 314. Sharing the video of the southpaw coming out to bat on X, England Cricket wrote:“Here comes Rishabh Pant... A classy reception from the Emirates Old Trafford crowd.”Watch the clip below:For the unversed, Rishabh Pant has been in excellent form in the five-match Test series against England. The Indian vice-captain has amassed 462 runs (and counting) in seven innings, with his overnight score reading unbeaten 37. He slammed twin centuries – 134 and 118 - in the series opener at Headingley in Leeds.Dhruv Jurel to replace Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper for 4th Test Dhruv Jurel will perform wicketkeeping duties in the fourth Test after Rishabh Pant sustained an injury, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Day 2. In a statement, the cricket governing body announced on X:“𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicketkeeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements.”Jurel had also performed the wicketkeeping role following Pant’s finger injury in England’s first innings during the third Test at Lord’s. As per reports from Cricbuzz, N Jagadeesan is likely to replace Pant for the fifth and final Test at The Oval in London, which begins on July 31.Meanwhile, in the fourth Test, India were 321/6 when early lunch was taken due to rain. Pant and Washington Sundar are batting on 39 and 20, respectively. They are the last recognized batting pair for the tourists. Skipper Ben Stokes has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for England, bagging three wickets.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.