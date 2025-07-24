Injured Rishabh Pant gets a standing ovation from Old Trafford crowd as he hobbles out to bat on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 24, 2025 17:58 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant walked out to bat on Day 2 despite injury. [Getty Images]

Rishabh Pant got a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd in Manchester on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England on Thursday, July 24. The massive reception came as Pant came out to bat despite sustaining a foot injury on Day 1. The wicketkeeper-batter was injured while trying to play a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes.

Pant resumed his innings from an unbeaten 37 after India lost their sixth wicket for 314. Sharing the video of the southpaw coming out to bat on X, England Cricket wrote:

“Here comes Rishabh Pant... A classy reception from the Emirates Old Trafford crowd.”

Watch the clip below:

For the unversed, Rishabh Pant has been in excellent form in the five-match Test series against England. The Indian vice-captain has amassed 462 runs (and counting) in seven innings, with his overnight score reading unbeaten 37. He slammed twin centuries – 134 and 118 - in the series opener at Headingley in Leeds.

Dhruv Jurel to replace Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper for 4th Test

Dhruv Jurel will perform wicketkeeping duties in the fourth Test after Rishabh Pant sustained an injury, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Day 2. In a statement, the cricket governing body announced on X:

“𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicketkeeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements.”
Jurel had also performed the wicketkeeping role following Pant’s finger injury in England’s first innings during the third Test at Lord’s. As per reports from Cricbuzz, N Jagadeesan is likely to replace Pant for the fifth and final Test at The Oval in London, which begins on July 31.

Meanwhile, in the fourth Test, India were 321/6 when early lunch was taken due to rain. Pant and Washington Sundar are batting on 39 and 20, respectively. They are the last recognized batting pair for the tourists. Skipper Ben Stokes has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for England, bagging three wickets.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

