"Injuries can happen to him or to anyone" - RCB seamer's massive take on Jasprit Bumrah's workload debate post ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come out in support of Jasprit Bumrah amid the ongoing debate surrounding the latter’s workload. Ahead of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India, it was stated that Bumrah would feature in only three matches out of five.

Ad

As it turned out, the 31-year-old played exactly that number of games. The series ended in a 2-2 draw, but discussions over his workload have continued, with several experts sharing their opinions.

Recently, discarded India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar appeared on the YouTube show 'Talk with Manvendra,' where he spoke about Bumrah’s decision, saying:

“Look, considering how many years Jasprit Bumrah has been playing and competing in all formats, it is tough for anyone to sustain that. And with the kind of bowling action Bumrah has, injuries can happen to him or to anyone. I think with the kind of consistency Bumrah has shown recently, I had no problem with him playing three out of five matches. Because, as a selector, if you know what he can offer the team and what his abilities are, and the selectors were okay with him playing three out of five matches, it is because they know what he can provide even in those three games. I think if the team knows that a player might not play all five matches but will still contribute significantly in three, that should be okay.”

Ad

Trending

“People do not always understand how tough it is. It is actually very tough to keep playing continuously for so many years across all three formats. And it is not like Bumrah bowls in easy situations, he is always bowling in tough situations, which brings both mental and physical pressure. If you want a player to have a long career, you have to manage them somehow. I was okay with that,” he added.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bumrah scalped 14 wickets in five innings at an average of 26.00 and a strike rate of 51.28, including two five-wicket hauls.

“I think he was always special” - Bhuvneshwar Kumar reflects on Jasprit Bumrah’s impact

In the same conversation, Bhuvneshwar Kumar noted that Jasprit Bumrah’s talent was evident from the moment he burst onto the scene. Reflecting on Bumrah’s evolution over the years, he said:

Ad

“When Jasprit Bumrah first came in, he already had the skill. Everyone knew it because even before he played a few matches, during practice, everyone could see that there was something special in him. Honestly, skill-wise, nothing has changed. He was as good back then as he is now. But somewhere along the way, when you play for so many years and perform well, that confidence level comes in.”

Ad

“And when you know that you are a core part of the team, a main part of the team, and have even captained it, you carry that confidence within yourself that if a series, a match, or something goes wrong, you do not get too worried, unlike a newcomer. Once you are established in the team, you have that freedom. And somewhere, he has also developed that maturity that comes with age. I think he was always special, and now, the way he is performing has shown how you can convert that talent into results on the ground,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah has represented India in 207 matches across formats, claiming 457 wickets at an average of 20.63, including 17 five-wicket hauls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news