Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to prominent businessman's granddaughter ahead of Asia Cup 2025: Reports

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 13, 2025 23:40 IST
2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Arjun Tendulkar has featured in five IPL games for Mumbai Indians (MI) (Source: Getty)

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has reportedly been engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. According to an India Today report on Wednesday, August 13, the engagement was a private ceremony attended by close friends and relatives from both sides.

According to the same publication, the Ghai family holds a prominent position in the hospitality and food sectors, owning the InterContinental hotel and the popular Brooklyn Creamery ice cream brand.

Meanwhile, Saaniya, a London School of Economics alumna, is an entrepreneur and the founder of Mr Paws, a pet salon in Mumbai.

Arjun was part of the Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians (MI) squad during IPL 2025. The 25-year-old was bought by the franchise for ₹30 lakh but did not feature in any match throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led franchise saw their IPL 2025 campaign end with a defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.

Overall, Arjun has played five IPL matches, all for Mumbai Indians, taking three wickets at an average of 38.00 with an economy rate of 9.36.

Breaking down Arjun Tendulkar’s domestic cricket stats

Mumbai-born Arjun Tendulkar shifted his cricket base to Goa ahead of the 2022-23 domestic season, making his first-class debut in December. Since then, he has played 17 matches, taking 37 wickets at an average of 33.51 and a strike rate of 60.6, including one five-wicket haul. The southpaw has also scored 532 runs at an average of 23.13, registering two fifties and one century.

In List A cricket, Arjun has appeared in 18 matches, claiming 25 wickets at an average of 31.32 and a strike rate of 35.0, with best figures of 4/30. In T20s, he has played 24 games, picking up 27 wickets at an average of 25.07 while maintaining an economy rate of 8.75.

Edited by Dev Sharma
