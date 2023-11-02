Injury-ravaged New Zealand provide crucial updates on Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson & others after 2023 World Cup loss to South Africa

New Zealand have had a challenging few weeks in the 2023 World Cup, both in terms of performances and the availability of some key players in their squad. They have had to deal with a plethora of injuries and it seems to have affected their form on the pitch.

The 190-run loss against South Africa in Pune on Wednesday, November 1, came as a severe blow to their net run rate. To make matters worse, they also had to deal with injury issues as pacer Matt Henry walked off the field with a hamstring problem. The Kiwis have released an official statement about his injury status.

The statement read:

"Matt Henry will undergo an MRI scan in the next 24 hours to ascertain the extent of the injury to his right hamstring. Henry came from the field after experiencing tightness during his sixth over and did not return."

Jimmy Neesham was also seen struggling after being struck by the ball during his follow-through. Due to the injury, he came to bat at No.9 for New Zealand. However, the statement confirmed that he is fit to participate in the Kiwis next game.

Speedster Lockie Ferguson is also expected to be fit for the crucial game against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 4. Here's what the statement said:

"Jimmy Neesham is nursing a bruised right wrist after he was struck by the ball while bowling in the first innings. Lockie Ferguson’s scan on his right achilles revealed no significant damage and it’s hoped he’ll be available for Saturday’s game against Pakistan in Bengaluru."

Kane Williamson in a race against time for New Zealand

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been out of action ever since he suffered from a thumb injury after being hit by a ball during the match against Bangladesh. Both him and Mark Chapman (calf issue) were not available for today and according to the statement, they will be assessed for Saturday's game.

After winning their first four games on the bounce, the Kiwis have lost three in a row and are currently placed fourth in the points table. Pakistan are hot on their heels, however, and the Kiwis will need to be at their best on Saturday.