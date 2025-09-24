Injury scare for Team India pacer ahead of squad announcement for 2025 Test series against West Indies

With the Indian cricket team selectors reportedly set to announce the squad for the home Test series against the West Indies on Wednesday, September 24, pacer Prasidh Krishna has suffered an injury scare. The right-arm speedster sustained a blow to his head while batting in the second unofficial Test for India A against Australia A in Lucknow, and a concussion substitute had to be called in.Krishna, who was batting at 16 off 25 balls, with a four and a six, retired hurt, with Yash Thakur called in as his substitute. The Karnataka-born cricketer could now be a doubt for at least the opening Test against the West Indies, beginning on October 2.Nevertheless, the Asian giants have a wealth of pacers in their armoury to call in as replacements. With Jasprit Bumrah reportedly likely to be rested for the series, Mohammed Siraj will lead the attack. Akash Deep could play as the second pacer, while the veteran Mohammed Shami is also in contention for a comeback. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh are other seamers who could be included in the squad.Prasidh Krishna played a pivotal role in Team India's thrilling victory over England at The OvalPrasidh Krishna bowling in England. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna struggled throughout the Test series against England earlier this year. But he came good during the final match at The Oval in London, bagging eight wickets as Team India stunned England to win the Test by six runs. The victory helped the visitors draw the series 2-2.Krishna finished the five-Test series on English soil with 14 wickets in three games at 37.07 but maintained an economy rate of 4.94. With the Asian giants suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat to New Zealand in their previous home Test series, they will be keen to open the season on a high. India will also play a two-Test series against South Africa later this year.