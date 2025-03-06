“Inke aage paisa phenko, yeh kuch bhi kardenge” - Rashid Latif lashes out at former Pakistan cricketers from the 1990s

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif tore into former Pakistan pacers Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram in a recent media interaction. The wicketkeeper-batter went on a rampage against the two and expressed his dissatisfaction with the views presented by them.

Both Waqar and Akram are a part of the show, "Dressing Room" which is being hosted by Fakhr-e-Alam in Dubai. The show has garnered a lot of eyeballs with mixed reactions from fans and various experts. Most recently, pacer Mohammad Amir also said that some comments made by Wasim on the panel weren't in good taste.

In an interaction with Geo News on "Harna Mana Hai", Latif talked about the two pacers and their views on Pakistan cricket. He said (via Hindustan Times):

"It took 17 years [for Pakistan to win another World Cup] because the 90s players did not spare Pakistan cricket. Keep 90s players away from management and from the team as well then they will try to win. They have been serving Pakistan cricket for so long now. So, I think they should rest now."

Latif also mockingly called the two "Dubai ke launde" and added:

"Yeh Dubai ke laundon ne tabahi pehla diya hai. Dono ek dusre ke taarifen kar kar ke khush ho raha hai. Zindagi bhar ladte rahe, hume aag me phek diya aur kamal log hai. Inke aage paisa phenko, yeh kuch bhi kardenge. (These boys from Dubai have wreaked havoc. Both of them are being happy by praising each other. They fought their entire lives and threw us into the fire. You give them money and they will do anything)."

Pakistan had a very dismal 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

Hosting an ICC event after 29 years and entering into the tournament as the defending champions, Pakistan was one of the favorites of the experts to go all the way into the tournament. However, they were met with a rude shock when they lost their opening game of the tournament by 60 runs.

Pakistan would be further jolted back when their arch-rivals India beat them by six wickets, which saw them languishing at the bottom of the Group A table. New Zealand's win over Bangladesh in their next game sealed Pakistan's fate for the tournament. Their last game of the tournament was a damp squib with the match being abandoned due to rain.

The Men in Green will next take on New Zealand in a white ball series. The tour involved five T20Is and three ODIs with Agha Salman leading them in the T20Is.

