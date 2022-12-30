"Insensitivity" - Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh lashes out as injured Rishabh Pant's pictures and videos go viral on social media

India captain Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has lashed out at those who have circulated 'inappropriate' pictures and videos of injured cricketer Rishabh Pant, who suffered a car accident on Friday (December 30).

She called it an act of "insensitivity." Taking to Instagram, she wrote in her story:

“Shame on you for posting images and videos of someone who’s hurt and unable to decide whether or not they want that out there. They have family and friends who were terribly affected by these images. There’s journalism, and then there is just plain insensitivity.”

It's worth mentioning that multiple pictures and videos of the injured Pant from the car crash site, including CCTV footage, have gone viral on the internet.

As per reports, Pant dozed off during the wee hours of Friday while driving from New Delhi to Roorkee. His car collided with a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Mohammadpur Jhal.

The 25-year-old was taken to a local hospital and referred to Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of the injury and decide his course of treatment.

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee. Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee.

"I don't watch cricket and I didn't know this is Rishabh Pant" - Bus Driver who saved wicketkeeper batter

The bus driver from Haryana, Sushil Mann, who was among the people who took Rishabh Pant out of his car after it crashed, has revealed that he didn’t know the injured man. Sushil said he ensured he was there until an ambulance arrived.

Speaking to NDTV, Sushil Mann said:

“The driver was half out of the window. He told me he’s a cricketer. I don’t watch cricket, and I don’t know this is Rishabh Pant, but others on my bus recognized him.”

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a medical update on Pant, which reads:

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.”

BCCI @BCCI



The BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.



Details here bcci.tv/articles/2022/… Media Statement - Rishabh PantThe BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.Details here Media Statement - Rishabh PantThe BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.Details here 👇👇bcci.tv/articles/2022/…

Rishabh Pant was last seen in action during the two-Test series in Bangladesh. He scored a brilliant 93 in the second Test, which India won by three wickets to seal the series 2-0.

The southpaw was expected to play the four-Test match series against Pat Cummins-led Australia in 2023 February-March. He was crucial to India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship Final.

