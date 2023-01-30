International League 2023 (ILT20) Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Chris Jordan lead charts - Updated after Match 21

MI Emirates beat the Desert Vipers by a mammoth margin of 157 runs in Match No. 21 of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2023 on Sunday, January 29, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After putting up a massive score of 241 for three, the MI Emirates bowled the Vipers out for a meager 84 in 12.1 overs. Muhammad Waseem was adjudged the Player of the Match for his innings of 86 off 44 balls, studded with 11 fours and four sixes.

MIE skipper Kieron Pollard injected momentum into the innings with a knock of 50 off 19 balls with the help of four fours and as many sixes. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Imran Tahir and Zahoor Khan scalped two wickets apiece.

ILT20 2023 Most Runs List

Alex Hales of the Desert Vipers is the leading run-scorer, having scored 434 runs from seven matches at an average of 86.80 and a strike-rate of 157.81. Having scored one hundred and four half-centuries, the England batter has shown his force in the shortest format of the game.

Kieron Pollard of the MI Emirates has scored 275 runs from six games at an average of 91.66 and a strike-rate of 188.35. Pollard has already scored three half-centuries with a top score of 86.

Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Vince, Joe Root and Muhammad Waseem have also scored more than 200 runs.

ILT20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ILT20 2023

Chris Jordan of the Gulf Giants is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The fast bowler has picked up 10 wickets from five matches. Naveen-ul-Haq of the Sharjah Warriors has also picked up 10 wickets, but Jordan has a better average and strike-rate of 14.30 and 10.5 respectively.

Sheldon Cottrell of the Desert Vipers has picked up nine wickets from six matches. Junaid Siddiqui, Fazalhaq Farooqi, David Wiese and Imran Tahir have also been excellent.

