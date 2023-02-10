International League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Chris Jordan lead charts - Updated after Eliminator 

MI Emirates, on Thursday (February 9) advanced to Qualifier 2 of the International League 2023 after beating Dubai Capitals by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. They will now lock horns with James Vince’s Gulf Giants in Qualifier 2 to be played on Friday (February 10) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After opting to field first, the Emirates restricted the Capitals to 151 for the loss of five wickets. Trent Boult and Rashid Khan picked up two wickets apiece. Thereafter, Andre Fletcher and Nicholas Pooran scored 68 and 66 respectively as the Emirates chased down the target with as many as 20 deliveries to spare.

International League 2023 Most Runs List

Alex Hales of the Desert Vipers remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-hander has notched up 468 runs in 11 games at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 152.44, bagging a century and four half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Rovman Powell of the Dubai Capitals is second on the list with 350 runs from 11 games at an average of 43.75 and a strike rate of 160.55 with a half-century and a top score of 97.

James Vince of the Gulf Giants is third on the list with 342 runs from nine games at an average of 42.75 with three half-centuries.

International League 2023 Most Wickets List

Chris Jordan of the Gulf Giants is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.53 and an excellent strike rate of 10.3.

David Wiese of the Giants is second on the list. The fast bowler has 16 wickets to his name in nine games at an excellent economy rate of 6.45. Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell and Junaid Siddiqui have also been impressive in the bowling department.

