International League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Chris Jordan lead charts - Updated after Eliminator 

James Vince’s Gulf Giants, on Friday (February 10), became the second team to advance to the final of the inaugural International League.

They beat Kieron Pollard’s MI Emirates in Qualifier 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Giants will now face Colin Munro’s Desert Vipers in the final. Captain Vince led from the front, winning the Player of the Match award after scoring 83 off 56. The Giants chased down a target of 168 with 11 deliveries to spare.

International League 2023 Most Runs List

Alex Hales of the Desert Vipers is the leading run-scorer of ILT20 2023. The right-hander has notched up 468 runs in 11 games at an average of 52 and strike rate of 152.44 with one century and four half-centuries to show for his efforts.

However, James Vince of the Gulf Giants has every chance of toppling him. Vince is only 43 runs shy of Hales’ tally, having scored 425 runs in ten games at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of 138.43 with four half-centuries and a top score of 83 not out.

Kieron Pollard, Muhammad Waseem and Nicholas Pooran, who all played for the MI Emirates, are third, fourth and fifth respectively in the list.

International League 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ILT20 2023

Chris Jordan of the Gulf Giants is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 19 wickets in nine games at an excellent economy rate of 7.38. He will have a chance to add to his tally when the Giants play in the final.

David Wiese of the Giants has also been impressive, with the fast bowler picking up 18 wickets in ten games at an economy rate of 6.60 and a five-wicket haul to his name. Wanindhu Hasaranga, Dwayne Bravo and Sheldon Cottrell have also been impressive.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score for 1st Test Updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates and News

Poll : 0 votes