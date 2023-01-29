International League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Chris Jordan lead charts - Updated after Match 20

The Desert Vipers went to the top of the points table after beating the Dubai Capitals by 12 runs in Match No. 20 of the ILT20 2023.

Adam Zampa became the Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul, but he ended up on the losing side.

After asking the opposition to bat first, the Capitals restricted the Vipers to 149 for the loss of nine wickets on the back of Zampa’s spell.

However, they finished on 137 for five in their run chase and failed to surpass the Vipers’ score at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ILT20 2023 Most Runs List

Alex Hales of the Desert Vipers is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 430 runs from six matches at an average of 107.50 and a strike rate of 159.85, with four half-centuries and a century to show for his efforts.

Rovman Powell of the Dubai Capitals is second on the list with 266 runs from seven matches at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 171.61 and a top score of 97 to his name.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore of Sharjah Warriors, James Vince of Gulf Giants, and Kieron Pollard of MI Emirates have scored above 200 runs in the championship.

ILT20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ILT20 2023

Chris Jordan of the Gulf Giants and Naveen-ul-Haq of the Sharjah Warriors have 10 wickets apiece in the tournament.

However, it’s Jordan who is on top of the wicket-taker’s list with a better average and strike-rate of 14.30 and 10.5 respectively.

Sheldon Cottrell of the Desert Vipers has also been exceptional, taking nine wickets from six matches at a stupendous economy rate of 5.67.

Junaid Siddiqui of the Warriors also has nine wickets to his name at an economy rate of 7.10.

