International League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Chris Jordan lead charts - Updated after Match 22

The Dubai Capitals, led by Rovman Powell, kept alive their hopes of advancing to the playoffs in the International League 2023 after beating the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets in Match No. 22 on Monday, January 30 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Adam Zampa won the Player of the Match award after he finished with figures of 4-0-16-3. It was the second POTM award for the leg-spinner in as many matches. Zampa won the award against the Desert Vipers, but his efforts went in vain.

Against the Knights, Zampa’s spell helped the Capitals restrict their opponent to 149. The Capitals chased down the target with 14 balls to spare.

International League 2023 Most Runs List

Alex Hales remains the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The Desert Vipers batter has scored 434 runs from seven matches at an average of 86.80 and a strike-rate of 157.81.

With a century and four fifties to show for his efforts, the England cricketer has shown how effective he is in the shortest format of the game.

Rovman Powell of the Capitals has scored 287 runs from eight matches at an average of 57.40 and a strike-rate of 169.82, with a half-century and a top score of 97.

Kieron Pollard of MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors’ Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and James Vince of the Gulf Giants have also been impressive.

International League 2023 Most Wickets List

Chris Jordan of the Gulf Giants remains the leading wicket-taker of the championship. The right-arm fast has picked up 10 wickets from five games at an economy rate of 8.17 with a three-wicket haul to his name.

Naveen-ul-Haq of the Sharjah Warriors also has 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.67.

Sheldon Cottrell of the Desert Vipers, Junaid Siddiqui of Sharjah Warriors, and Akif Raja of the Dubai Capitals have nine wickets apiece to their names.

