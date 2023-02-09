International League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Chris Jordan lead ILT20 charts - Updated after Qualifier 1 

The Desert Vipers on Wednesday, February 8, defeated the Gulf Giants by 19 runs in Qualifier 1 of the ILT20 2023. With the win, Colin Munro’s men became the first team to advance to the final of the tournament to be played on Sunday, February 12.

The Giants, on the other hand, have a chance to bounce back and are set to take part in Qualifier 2 on Friday, February 10. They will face the winner of the match between Rovman Powell’s Dubai Capitals and Kieron Pollard’s MI Emirates.

ILT20 2023 Most Runs List

Alex Hales of the Desert Vipers remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 468 runs from 11 matches at an average of 52 and a strike-rate of 152.44 with a century and four half-centuries to show for his efforts.

James Vince of the Gulf Giants found his form back and moved up to second in the table. The skipper of the Giants has scored 342 runs from nine games at an average of 42.75 with three half-centuries to his name.

Kieron Pollard, Muhammad Waseem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Rovman Powell have also been impressive in the championship, all having scored over 300 runs so far.

ILT20 2023 Most Wickets List

Chris Jordan of the Gulf Giants is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. In eight matches, the fast bowler has picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.53 and most importantly, at a strike-rate of 10.3.

Among the Giants’ bowlers, David Wiese has also punched above his weight. The Namibian pacer has 16 wickets to his name from nine matches at an excellent economy rate of 7.53.

Desert Vipers’ Wanindu Hasaranga is not far behind, having picked up 14 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 7.20. Sheldon Cottrell, Dwayne Bravo, Naveen-ul-Haq and Junaid Siddiqui have also been decent enough.

