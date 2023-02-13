International League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Chris Jordan top ILT20 charts - Updated after Final 

The Gulf Giants became the champions of the inaugural edition of ILT20 2023. On Sunday, February 12, James Vince and Co. defeated Desert Vipers by seven wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After being put in to bat first, the Vipers got themselves up to 146 for the loss of eight wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga scored 55 off 27 and helped his team post a respectable score.

But his efforts went in vain as the Vipers chased the target down with eight balls to spare. Chris Lynn stayed unbeaten on 72 off 50 balls with nine fours and one six. Shimron Hetmyer stayed unbeaten on 25 off 13 balls with five fours.

ILT20 2023 Most Runs List

Alex Hales of the Desert Vipers finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer. In 12 matches, the right-handed batter scored 469 runs at an average of 46.90 and a strike-rate of 151.77 with four half-centuries and a century to his name.

James Vince of the Gulf Giants finished second on the list, having scored 439 runs from 11 matches at an average of 48.77 with four half-centuries to show for his efforts. Hales and Vince were the only batters who managed to cross the 400-run mark in the tournament. Kieron Pollard finished six runs short of that mark.

ILT20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ILT20 2023

Chris Jordan of the Gulf Giants finished the championship as the top wicket-taker. The England fast bowler picked up 20 wickets from 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.39. Jordan’s teammate David Wiese accounted for 18 scalps from 11 matches at a better economy rate of seven.

Wanindu Hasaranga of Desert Vipers was also pretty impressive after the leg-spin bowler finished with 15 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 7.18. Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell and Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up 13, 12 and 12 wickets respectively.

Get IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score from Womens T20 World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes