International League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Sheldon Cottrell lead charts - Updated after Match 13

After three defeats on the trot, Dubai Capitals beat MI Emirates by 16 runs in Match No.13 of the International League 2023. Captain Rovman Powell was on top of his game, scoring 97 off 41 with the help of four fours and ten sixes at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Thanks to his knock, the Capitals set the Emirates a colossal target of 223 to chase down. Kieron Pollard scored 86 off 38 with eight fours and six sixes to keep the Emirates in the hunt but to no avail.

Najibullah Zadran and Samit Patel’s cameos also went in vain, as their valiant efforts not paying dividends. Hazrat Luqman picked up two wickets for the Capitals.

International League 2023 Most Runs List

Alex Hales of Desert Vipers is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. The right-hander has scored 356 runs in four games at an average of 118.66 and a strike rate of 165.58, with a century and three half-centuries to show for his efforts.

James Vince of the Giants tasted his first failure against the Emirates after scoring three half-centuries in a row. He's second on the list with 228 runs from four games at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 152.

Rovman Powell and Joe Root of the Dubai Capitals have also been pretty impressive, scoring 227 and 214 runs respectively.

International League 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ILT20 2023

Sheldon Cottrell of the Desert Vipers is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The left-arm pacer has picked up seven wickets in four games with a three-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

Chris Jordan of the Gulf Giants also has seven wickets, but Cottrell has a better bowling average of 11.17 compared to Jordan. David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga and Akif Raja have six wickets apiece in the championship.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes