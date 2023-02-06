International League (ILT20) 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Chris Jordan lead charts - Updated after Match 29

The Dubai Capitals defeated MI Emirates on Sunday and stayed alive in the ILT20 2023. They won by seven wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and moved to fourth position in the points table.

Dasun Shanaka became the Player of the Match after he scored 58 runs off 36 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. Sikandar Raza also chipped in with an unbeaten 56-run knock. The Capitals chased down 165 with 11 balls to spare after Shanaka and Raza’s 122-run partnership.

ILT20 2023 Most Runs List

Desert Vipers’ Alex Hales remains the leading run-scorer in the tournament. The right-handed English batter has racked up 465 runs from 10 matches at an average of 58.12 and a strike rate of 155.51, with a century and four half-centuries. With a top score of 110, Hales is on his way to finishing the championship as the top run-getter.

Kieron Pollard of the MI Emirates has notched 337 runs at an average of 67.40 and a strike rate of 198.23 with three half-centuries to show for his efforts. Emirates’ Muhammad Waseem and Dubai Capitals’ Rovman Powell have also scored in excess of 300 runs in the tournament.

ILT20 2023 Most Wickets List

Chris Jordan of the Gulf Giants is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 14 wickets from seven games at an excellent economy rate of 7.14. He also has an average and strike rate of 12.92 and 10.8, the best among the top seven bowlers in the event.

Sheldon Cottrell of the Desert Vipers hasn’t disappointed either. The left-arm fast bowler is second on the list with 12 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 6.62. Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naveen-ul-Haq, David Wiese, and Adam Zampa have also been impressive.

