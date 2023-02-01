International League T20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Chris Jordan lead charts - Updated after Match 23

The Desert Vipers on Tuesday, January 31, became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the inaugural edition of ILT20. They defeated the Sharjah Warriors by 22 runs in Match No.23 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Wanindu Hasaranga was announced as the Player of the Match after he finished with figures of 4-0-13-3. Fast bowler Luke Wood also took three wickets for the Vipers.

After being asked to chase down 149 on a tricky surface, the Warriors could only manage to score 126 for the loss of eight wickets. In the first innings, Benny Howell played a handy knock of 34 runs off 23 balls with four fours.

ILT20 2023 Most Runs List

Alex Hales of the Desert Vipers had a disappointing performance (4 off 7), but he remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament by a long distance. The right-handed batter has racked up 438 runs from eight matches at an average of 73 and a strike-rate of 155.31 with a century and four half-centuries to his name.

Rovman Powell of the Dubai Capitals is second on the list. The West Indies batter has scored 287 runs in eight games at an average of 57.40 and a strike-rate of 169.82 with a top score of 97.

Kieron Pollard of MI Emirates, James Vince of the Gulf Giants and Tom Kohler-Cadmore of the Sharjah Warriors, in that order, complete the top-five.

ILT20 2023 Most Wickets List

Chris Jordan of the Gulf Giants is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 10 wickets from five matches at an economy rate of 8.17 with one three-wicket haul to his name.

Wanindu Hasaranga of the Desert Vipers and Naveen-ul-Haq of the Sharjah Warriors also have 10 wickets to their name. Sheldon Cottrell, Akif Raja and Junaid Siddiqui occupy the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively, with nine wickets each.

