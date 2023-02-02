International League T20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Chris Jordan lead charts - Updated after Match 24

The Gulf Giants on Wednesday, February 1, advanced to the playoffs of the ILT20 2023 after beating MI Emirates by five wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After opting to field first, they restricted the Emirates to 139 in 19.5 overs. Chris Jordan picked up three wickets. Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, and Rehan Ahmed got two wickets apiece for the Giants.

The Giants chased the target down with the last ball. With three runs needed off the final delivery, Shimron Hetmyer smashed a six off Jordan Thompson to take the Giants over the finish line in a thrilling contest.

ILT20 2023 Most Runs List

Alex Hales of the Desert Vipers is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. In eight matches, the right-handed batter has scored 438 runs at an average of 73 and a strike-rate of 155.32 with four half-centuries and a century to show for his efforts.

Kieron Pollard of the Emirates is second on the list, with 294 runs from seven games at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 192.15. Having also scored three fifties, Pollard has been brilliant in the tournament.

Rovman Powell of the Dubai Capitals, James Vince of the Gulf Giants and Tom Kohler-Cadmore of the Sharjah Warriors are third, fourth and fifth on the list, respectively.

ILT20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ILT20 2023

Chris Jordan of the Gulf Giants is currently the top wicket-taker of the tournament. In six matches, the right arm pacer has picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.27. Jordan picked up three wickets against the Emirates and was the pick of the Giants' bowlers.

Wanindu Hasaranga of the Desert Vipers and Naveen-ul-Haq of the Sharjah Warriors have 10 wickets apiece to their names. The likes of David Wiese, Akif Raja and Sheldon Cottrell have also done well.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes