International League T20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and David Wiese lead charts - Updated after Match 30

Sharjah Warriors, led by Moeen Ali, failed to qualify for the playoffs of the inaugural International League T20 after losing to James Vince’s Gulf Giants by seven wickets on Monday, January 6. The result meant that Yusuf Pathan’s Dubai Capitals have progressed to the next stage and will face Kieron Pollard’s MI Emirates in the Eliminator.

Qualifier 1 will be played between Colin Munro’s Desert Vipers and James Vince’s Gulf Giants. As far as the match between the Warriors and Giants is concerned, David Wiese picked up a five-wicket haul and won the Player of the Match award. The Giants chased down 108 with 21 balls to spare.

International League T20 2023 Most Runs List

Alex Hales finished as the leading run-scorer after the league stage of the tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 465 runs from 10 matches at an average of 58.12 and a strike-rate of 155.52. MI Emirates’ Kieron Pollard is second on the list with 337 runs scored at an average of 67.40 and an incredible strike-rate of 198.24.

Muhammad Waseem of the Emirates is third on the list with 334 runs from nine matches at an average of 37.11 and a strike-rate of 141.53. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Vince, and Rovman Powell are also among the tournament's leading run-scorers.

International League T20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ILT20 2023

David Wiese of the Gulf Giants has replaced Chris Jordan as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Wiese was behind Jordan, but went past the England bowler after picking up a fifer against the Warriors. While Wiese finished with 15 wickets at an average of 11.07, Jordan picked up 14 wickets from seven matches.

Left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell picked up 12 wickets at an average of 18.50. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Junaid Siddiqui, veteran speedster Dwayne Bravo, and Afghani fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq finished the International League group stage with 11 wickets apiece.

