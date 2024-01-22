Inzamam-ul-Haq slams former PCB chief Zaka Ashraf for creating 'negative mindset among players' during Pakistan's 2023 World Cup campaign

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has lashed out at former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf for affecting the mindset of the players during their 2023 World Cup campaign in India.

Inzamam had to step down from the post of chief selector on October 30 amidst allegations of conflict of interest. The tension between him and the board was palpable after Ashraf blamed Inzamam and former Pakistan captain Babar Azam for the team's poor showing in the World Cup.

Inzamam-ul-Haq was quoted by PTI as saying the following to a local Pakistan channel about the PCB chairman's allegations:

"In an important event like the World Cup in India, hearing that the PCB chairman is saying the team selected was not done by the board but by the captain and chief selector only creates a negative mindset among the players."

Pakistan finished fifth in the 2023 World Cup points table with just four wins under their belt. They haven't qualified for the semifinals of the showpiece event since 2011, where they were beaten by eventual champions India.

Inzamam-ul-Haq hasn't heard from the PCB-appointed committee yet

Inzamam-ul-Haq also claimed that he has been waiting for the report from the inquiry committee that the PCB had appointed against him. Zaka Ashraf recently stepped down from the position of PCB chairman, with the board seeing wholesale changes after the 2023 World Cup.

Recently retired cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz have been roped in as the director of cricket and chief selector for the men's team respectively. While there have been glimpses of quality, Pakistan haven't quite been able to get the desired results.

The visitors lost the Test series 3-0 against Australia and also went down 4-1 in the T20Is against New Zealand. It seems like new captains Shan Masood (Test) and Shaheen Afridi (T20I) will need some time to set up their team culture and improve their consistency.

