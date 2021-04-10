IPL 2021: "Every ball, every game, you will have me in your corner" - Shreyas Iyer's touching message to Delhi Capitals

As the Delhi Capitals gear up for their first game of IPL 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings, former captain Shreyas Iyer has shared an emotional message for the team and its fans.

The injured batsman uploaded a video to Twitter, captioned 'Dear Dilli''.

"Dear Delhi. I speak to you today as a fellow fan of the team we love. We fight the same fight, we always did. We know it won’t be easy, but we know we’ve got what it takes to raise the cup. We've worked hard, harder than before. We have put in the yards, harder than before. And the best part, we go beyond just a team. Make no mistake about it," Shreyas Iyer said in his emotional message.

Shreyas Iyer, who led the Delhi Capitals franchise to the IPL 2020 final, added that he remains the team's biggest fan and supporter who will always cheer the loudest.

"Every ball, every game, you will have me in your corner. Your biggest supporter, with the loudest cheer. Come on Dilli, Roar macha! Love always, Shreyas" he said, concluding his heartfelt speech.

Watch Shreyas Iyer's message below:

Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing in IPL 2021?

Shreyas Iyer dislocated his shoulder in the India v England series

Shreyas Iyer was part of the Team India squad for the England series that concluded last month. During the 1st ODI, Iyer dived to save a boundary off the bat of Jonny Bairstow and dislocated his shoulder in the process.

Advertisement

He had to undergo surgery and will remain out of cricketing action for the next 4-5 weeks. Iyer is expected to recover in time to be available for selection for India's T20I World Cup squad.

However, the injury will keep Shreyas Iyer out of IPL 2021. Young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been appointed captain of the side in Iyer's absence.

Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I’ll be back in no time 🦁 Thank you for your wishes 😊 pic.twitter.com/F9oJQcSLqH — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 8, 2021

The Delhi Capitals play their first game of IPL 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings. It will be fascinating to see whether DC's youthful side or CSK's experienced veterans come out on top.