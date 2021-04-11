Virender Sehwag reveals an incident when an angry Rahul Dravid lambasted MS Dhoni

With the entire cricketing world is in awe of Rahul Dravid’s fictitious anger issues, his former teammate Virender Sehwag dropped a bombshell and revealed that he had seen the former India captain get furious at MS Dhoni during the side’s Pakistan tour in 2006.

MS Dhoni made his debut for the Indian cricket team under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly but Dada himself was soon removed from the team thereafter as Dravid took over the reins. It was early days for MS in the national team.

Long before the word "cool" and its every possible synonym stuck to MS Dhoni, they belonged to a certain gentleman named Rahul Dravid, now the famous gunda of Indiranagar, as he claims in the much-talked-about commercial.

Speaking to hosts Samir Kocchar and Ashish Nehra in a Cricbuzz video, Virender Sehwag recalled an incident when the then India captain Rahul Dravid let out a volley of angry words to MS Dhoni, who was a newcomer to the national side.

“I have seen Rahul Dravid get angry. When we were in Pakistan, and MS Dhoni had been a newcomer, he played a shot and got caught at point. Dravid was very angry with MS Dhoni. ‘That’s the way you play? You should finish the game.’ I was myself taken aback by the storm of English words used from Dravid, although I didn’t understand half of it.”

“When MS batted the next time, I could see he was not hitting too many shots. I went and asked him what was wrong. He said he did not want to be scolded by Dravid again. I will finish the quietly and go back,” Virender Sehwag revealed.

MS Dhoni never picks up a phone call: Virender Sehwag

Earlier in a light-hearted conversation about MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag confirmed the notion that MS Dhoni doesn’t answer his phone calls. Revealing another incident, the former India opener stated that even the BCCI secretary couldn’t reach out to him even once.

Virender Sehwag further revealed that the BCCI secretary had gifted a special phone to MS Dhoni, which they wanted him to answer due to the many official commitments that the role a national captain demands.

As stated by Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, to date, continues to not pick up calls on his mobile phone.