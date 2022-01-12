"It's certainly on the table" - Mitchell Starc on his participation in IPL 2022 

Australia's star fast bowler Mitchell Starc could return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after staying away from the competition for six years. While he is yet to put his name in for the upcoming 2022 IPL mega auction, he recently revealed that he might feature in the tournament this year.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, the left-armer stated that he could feature in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. He noted that considering the increasing popularity of the shortest format and the upcoming T20 World Cup, IPL 2022 could very well be on the cards for him.

Here's what he said:

"I’ve got two days to get my paperwork in, so that might be something I do today before training. I've not put my name down just yet, but I've got a couple more days to decide on that.

"It's certainly on the table, regardless of what the schedule has got coming up I haven’t been for six years or so. With a heavy weighting towards T20s over the last period of time and the World Cup coming up later this year, that's one to take into consideration as well."

The 31-year-old's last appearance in IPL came in 2015. While the player was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 9.40 crore at the 2018 auction, he was ruled out of the edition due to a leg injury.

"I'm not looking for a break" - Mitchell Starc keen on playing the 5th Ashes Test

The champion bowler pointed out that he looks forward to being a part of the Australian side for the fifth and final Ashes Test. He confirmed that he will not ask for any rest as he is keen to play in the pink-ball fixture.

The pacer has made a significant impact with the ball in the series. Starc has 15 wickets to his name from four Tests and has been instrumental for Australia as they retained the coveted urn. The hosts currently lead the series 3-0.

The fast bowler added:

“It's really up to the selectors – I'm not looking for a break. It's the last Test match of an Ashes series at home and it’s the pink ball too. I'd very much like to play. I guess it's in the hands of selectors, but I won't be asking for rest."

The 5th Test between Australia and England is scheduled to begin on Friday, January 14. The day-night Test will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

