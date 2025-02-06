“IPL mein iski baat hui thi” - Senior BCCI official discusses the idea of an official cricket video game [Watch]

Senior BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) official Rajeev Shukla discussed the possibility of an official cricket video game during 'The Ranveer Show' podcast, hosted by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

During the podcast, Ranveer asked Shukla whether the BCCI could make an official cricket video game with actual player licenses. The senior BCCI official revealed that talks about creating an official cricket game had taken place during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Ek baar IPL mai iski baat hui thi. Isme yahi lag raha tha ki yeh juhe ki taraf na chala jaye. Lekin idea accha hai. Isko BCCI agar officially kare toh accha rahega (Once this was spoken about in the IPL. But we thought that this would go towards gambling. But the idea is good. It will be good if the BCCI does this officially)," Shukla said.

He also added that this could be a source of revenue for the BCCI. Further, Ranveer asked if he could help to create the game, to which Shukla replied that the digital team will reach out to him should the need arise.

Watch the clip of the conversation posted by Ranveer on his official Instagram account below:

Ranveer also suggested that this would increase the cricket culture and more revenue could be created for retired players. He added that this could earn as much money as the IPL over time.

Ravindra Jadeja becomes second Indian to achieve feat of 6000 runs and 600 wickets in international cricket

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja achieved a unique record, joining former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev to become only the second Indian to score 6000 runs and take 600 wickets in international cricket.

During the ongoing first ODI between India and England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6, Jadeja claimed three wickets as the hosts bowled the visitors out for 248 in the first innings.

With that, Jadeja now has 600 wickets in international cricket (Test, ODI, and T20I combined) from 352 matches along with 6641 runs. Kapil Dev is the only other Indian with this feat, amassing 9031 runs and picking up 687 wickets across his Test an ODI career.

