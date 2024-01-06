“IPL mein nahi padegi” – Virender Sehwag reacts sarcastically as England set to accompany chef for India’s Test tour

Former India batter Virender Sehwag has reacted sarcastically as England are set to accompany the chef for the upcoming four-match Test series in India.

The 45-year-old said that the English players won’t require the chef during the Indian Premier League. The cricketer-turned-commentator added that such a requirement came after former England captain Alastair Cook’s retirement.

On Saturday, January 6, Sehwag wrote on X:

“Yeh zaroorat Cook ke jaane ke baad padhi. IPL mein nahi padegi (This requirement came after Cook's departure. Won't be required during IPL).”

The reaction came after England’s cricket fanbase Barmy Army shared the news on X and wrote:

“England are taking their own chef to India later this month to try and avoid players falling ill during the tour.”

For the unversed, nearly 13-14 players from England reportedly fell sick due to a virus or bug during their tour of Pakistan in the 2022-23 series.

“Deserve to get beaten 5-0” - Steve Harmison lashes out at England for traveling India late

Former England pacer Steve Harmison, meanwhile, has criticized Ben Stokes-led England for traveling to India just three days ahead of the first Test.

The 45-year-old pointed out that the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Strauss, and Sir Alastair Cook went with complete preparation in India when they won the four-match Test series 2-1 during the 2012-13 in India.

Harmison told TalkSport:

"If England go in three days before, they deserve to get beaten 5-0, they really do. I'm an old man. And that's what they're going to say: 'Times have changed, the game has changed.' But I tell you what, preparation hasn't changed."

“You cannot go into India underprepared. You cannot go into India over-prepared. You could be in India six weeks before and still not be prepared for that first Test and the emotion of that. You talk about Pietersen, and you talk about Strauss and Cook in that great side," he added.

"The only side to have won there. What would they have said if you told them that you are going to India three days before,” Harminson edited.

England tour of India 2024 schedule:

Jan 25-29: 1st Test in Hyderabad

Feb 2-6: 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam

Feb 15-19: 3rd Test in Rajkot

Feb 23-27: 4th Test in Ranchi

March 7-11: 5th Test in Dharamsala

