"IPL Talent Sai Sudharsan Destroyed PSL Talents"- Fans erupt after the youngster's match-winning 104* in India A vs Pakistan A clash

Inspired by Sai Sudharsan's magnificent century, India A beat Pakistan A comfortably by eight wickets on Wednesday, July 19 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. With the win, they continued their dominant run in ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 and consolidated their top position in the points table.

After consistent performances in domestic cricket, Sudharsan grabbed the attention of fans and critics with his batting exploits for Gujarat Titans in IPL over the last two years. He took it up a notch this season with a majestic 96 against Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023. Sai Sudharsan's stocks in the Indian cricket circuit continued to grow with the latest knock.

Fans took note of his impressive knock against Pakistan A side and expressed their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the top reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



The emerging player of now, the future of India. 6,6 to complete his hundred and take India to a victory! HUNDRED BY SAI SUDHARSAN AGAINST PAKISTAN...!!!The emerging player of now, the future of India. 6,6 to complete his hundred and take India to a victory! pic.twitter.com/xcTbxVmytS

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



#EmergingAsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/6qOho7d1FW What an innings by Sai Sudharsan! He was the star batter for Gujarat Titans in the IPL final too. He smashed 104* off 110 balls against Pakistan Shaheens to win India A the match by 8 wickets

Hemant @hemant_18_0



Massive Win!!

#INDAvPAKA pic.twitter.com/edTia8YIxD 21 year old boy Sai sudharsan destroyed whole Pakistan teamMassive Win!!

Janani @njan85

Between Jaiswal in u19 World Cup & Sai today, anyone scored century from India against Pakistan? Prioritized watching #INDAvPAKA over #Ashes just to watch Sai Sudharsan batting. Good to see him reach 100 given the low target.Between Jaiswal in u19 World Cup & Sai today, anyone scored century from India against Pakistan?

Chintu🚩 @HiiChintu

110 balls

104* runs



if owning pakistan is an art then Sudharsan is an artist.

#EmergingAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/nbUJebZAKE Hundred for Sai sudharsan 🛐110 balls104* runsif owning pakistan is an art then Sudharsan is an artist.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh

Sai Sudharsan needs 12 to complete Hundred.



Then he smashed 4,0,6,6 and he completed his Hundred and he scored 104*(110) in successful run chase - INCREDIBLE, SAI SUDARSHAN. India needed 12 runs to win.Sai Sudharsan needs 12 to complete Hundred.Then he smashed 4,0,6,6 and he completed his Hundred and he scored 104*(110) in successful run chase - INCREDIBLE, SAI SUDARSHAN. pic.twitter.com/6hflSK1VOi

Abhinav Mukund @mukundabhinav

#EmergingAsiaCup Sai sudarsan finishes it off in style. Bringing up a hundred in the process against #PakistanA . Lets hope it's the first of many to come for the incredibly talented young man. He just keeps getting better and better everytime I see him. Well done #IndiaA

Dennis🕸 @DenissForReal pic.twitter.com/rFPNoUJcAO Sai Sudharsan scored 100 against Pakistan A. Nothing just a normal day for India against tinpot team.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



#EmergingAsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/UmM2OlhvNa Sai Sudharsan managed to deal with Shahnawaz Dahani really well, loved his composure in the India Premier League and Tamil Nadu Premier League too. He has a very bright future and could be drafted into the senior team soon

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns

100 vs Pak.



Sai Sudharsan is announcing himself in world cricket. pic.twitter.com/xl78xOvyMn 90+ in IPL final100 vs Pak.Sai Sudharsan is announcing himself in world cricket.

Vipin Tiwari @vipintiwari952 pic.twitter.com/tLQVwaE8aT Sai Sudharsan shines as the Man of the Match for India with a stunning unbeaten 104 off just 110 deliveries. What a brilliant performance! #INDvPAK

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



104* runs from 110 balls including 10 fours & 3 sixes against Pakistan A, he continues his dream touch.



A star in making for India. Take a bow, Sai Sudharsan!!!104* runs from 110 balls including 10 fours & 3 sixes against Pakistan A, he continues his dream touch.A star in making for India. pic.twitter.com/wblrZR9cp5

Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Sai Sudharsan star in India A's thumping win against Pakistan A

After being asked to bat first, the Pakistan A team could only score 205 before getting all-out in 48 overs. India A team pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar stunned Pakistan early on with twin strikes to reduce them to 9/2 in 4 overs.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan (35) and Haseebullah Khan (27) then arrested the slide with a 36-run partnership. Riyan Parag separated them in the 13th over by dismissing Farhan.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Manav Suthar (3/36) then dismantled Pakistan's middle order with three wickets in the space of a few overs. Opposition skipper Mohammad Haris (15) was among the casualties.

Qasim Akram (48), Mubasir Khan (28), and Mehran Mumtaz (25) chipped in with valuable contributions in the lower order to help Pakistan reach 205. Rajvardhan Hangargekar stole the show in the bowling department by picking up a five-wicket haul.

In a modest chase, Abhishek Sharma (20) and Sai Sudharsan gave India a decent start with a 58-run opening stand. Mubasir Khan dismissed Sharma in the 12th over to provide Pakistan with a much-needed breakthrough. It was only a momentary joy for the men in green as Nikin Jose (53) and Sudharshan stitched a 99-run partnership for the second wicket to help India cruise towards the target.

Sai Sudharsan (104*) then notched up his century in the company of Yash Dhull (21*) to take India over the line in 36.4 overs. The southpaw reached the milestone and finished the match in style by smashing two sixes.