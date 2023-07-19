"IPL Talent Sai Sudharsan Destroyed PSL Talents"- Fans erupt after the youngster's match-winning 104* in India A vs Pakistan A clash

Inspired by Sai Sudharsan's magnificent century, India A beat Pakistan A comfortably by eight wickets on Wednesday, July 19 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. With the win, they continued their dominant run in ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 and consolidated their top position in the points table.
After consistent performances in domestic cricket, Sudharsan grabbed the attention of fans and critics with his batting exploits for Gujarat Titans in IPL over the last two years. He took it up a notch this season with a majestic 96 against Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023. Sai Sudharsan's stocks in the Indian cricket circuit continued to grow with the latest knock.
Fans took note of his impressive knock against Pakistan A side and expressed their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the top reactions:
Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Sai Sudharsan star in India A's thumping win against Pakistan A
After being asked to bat first, the Pakistan A team could only score 205 before getting all-out in 48 overs. India A team pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar stunned Pakistan early on with twin strikes to reduce them to 9/2 in 4 overs.
Opener Sahibzada Farhan (35) and Haseebullah Khan (27) then arrested the slide with a 36-run partnership. Riyan Parag separated them in the 13th over by dismissing Farhan.
Left-arm orthodox spinner Manav Suthar (3/36) then dismantled Pakistan's middle order with three wickets in the space of a few overs. Opposition skipper Mohammad Haris (15) was among the casualties.
Qasim Akram (48), Mubasir Khan (28), and Mehran Mumtaz (25) chipped in with valuable contributions in the lower order to help Pakistan reach 205. Rajvardhan Hangargekar stole the show in the bowling department by picking up a five-wicket haul.
In a modest chase, Abhishek Sharma (20) and Sai Sudharsan gave India a decent start with a 58-run opening stand. Mubasir Khan dismissed Sharma in the 12th over to provide Pakistan with a much-needed breakthrough. It was only a momentary joy for the men in green as Nikin Jose (53) and Sudharshan stitched a 99-run partnership for the second wicket to help India cruise towards the target.
Sai Sudharsan (104*) then notched up his century in the company of Yash Dhull (21*) to take India over the line in 36.4 overs. The southpaw reached the milestone and finished the match in style by smashing two sixes.