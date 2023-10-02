Irani Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 2 (Updated) ft. Arpit Vasavada and Vidwath Kaverappa

After ending the opening day at 298/8, the Rest of India lost their last two wickets in no time, adding just 10 runs to their overnight score. Left-arm spinner Parth Bhut finished the innings with a five-wicket haul for the Ranji champions. He bowled with perfect pace variations with dark patches helping him out at fuller lengths.

In reply, Saurashtra lost both openers to Vidwath Kaverappa, who got swing and movement off the wicket with tight lines to get a nick from the opening duo. Samarth Vyas (29) and Cheteshwar Pujara (29) stood tall for the next 24 overs, stitching a 47-run third-wicket partnership.

However, the duo lost their respective wickets to Pulkit Narang and Saurabh Kumar in the gap of a few overs. Later, Sheldon Jackson followed the cue for just 13 runs off 12 balls. At 77/5, Saurashtra was staring down the barrel.

With the wicket getting increasingly difficult for batters to play, Arpit Vasavada joined hands with Prerak Mankad and the duo forged a 47-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Arpit went on to score 54 runs off 127 balls before getting out to Saurabh Kumar.

At the end of Day 2, Saurashtra were 212/9 in 80 overs with Kaverappa, and Saurabh Kumar bagging three wickets apiece. With uneven bounce and sharp turns, it's going to be tough for the Ranji champions to move forward on Day 3.

Let’s take a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers of Irani Cup 2023 after the second day’s play.

Irani Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Irani Cup 2023 Most Runs List

ROI opener Sai Sudharsan maintained his top position on the batting chart with 72 runs. Saurashtra middle-order batter Arpit Vasavada was brilliant after getting a life on five runs. He went on to score crucial 54 runs for his side.

Saurabh Kumar, the ROI batter, secured the third spot with 39 runs. Keeper-batter KS Bharat occupied the fourth rank, scoring 36 runs. Hanuma Vihari, with 33 runs, settled in the fifth position.

Irani Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Irani Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Saurashtra's left-arm spinner Parth Bhut bagged the pole position after securing five wickets. ROI pacer Vidwath Kaverappa made life tough for opposition batters, bagging three wickets.

Saurabh Kumar, the ROI left-arm spinner, looked dangerous on this wicket, bagging a three-wicket haul. D Jadeja occupied the fourth rank, scalping three wickets with Shams Mulani, the ROI spinner, bagging two crucial wickets, and settling with the fifth rank.