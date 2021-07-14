ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on July 13

The Ireland cricket team has broken into the Top 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after a historic victory against South Africa in Dublin.

The home side defeated the Proteas by 43 runs to claim fifth spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings. This was Ireland's first win against South Africa in international cricket history.

A win in the next game could take Andy Balbirnie's men to third position in the Super League. Meanwhile, the South African side continues to be in 11th position despite the loss.

Many expected Temba Bavuma's men to improve their record in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League by recording victories against the lower-ranked Irish team. However, the visitors are 0-1 down, with one game left in the series.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after the second ODI between Ireland and South Africa.

The Irish side is now ahead of New Zealand, Afghanistan, West Indies and India in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings

The Ireland cricket team recorded its third victory in this new competition today. Before this match, they had registered a win against England and the Netherlands. To ensure that they remain in the top half of the standings, Ireland will have to continue performing in the same vein.

Captain Andy Balbirnie led Ireland from the front to their third win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Skipper Andy Balbirnie scored a fantastic 117-ball 102 and guided the home team to 290/5 in the first innings. Harry Tector backed him up with a 68-ball 79, whereas George Dockrell chipped in with a vital 23-ball 45. Andile Phehlukwayo was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas, with figures of 2/73 in ten overs.

In reply, South Africa got off to a good start thanks to Janneman Malan's 96-ball 84. He had a 108-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen for the third wicket. However, after Dockrell dismissed Malan, the Proteas came under pressure and lost wickets in quick succession.

Ireland reduced them from 159/2 to 247 all out and secured a 43-run victory. Andy McBrine, Mark Adair and Josh Little scalped two wickets each for the Irish team.

Edited by Rohit Mishra