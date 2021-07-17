ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on July 17

South Africa have entered the Top 10 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table, courtesy of their 70-run victory against Ireland on Friday. The Proteas managed to avoid an embarrassing series defeat by producing a top-quality performance in the third ODI.

After a shocking defeat in the second match of the three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first in the third game. Openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock blew away the Irish bowling attack with a 225-run partnership. South Africa ended with 346/4 in 50 overs.

Chasing 347 to win the series, the home side lost six wickets for just 92 runs. Fighting knocks from Simi Singh and Curtis Campher ensured that Ireland breached the 250-run mark. Despite Singh's hundred, Ireland fell short by 70 runs.

Here's a look at the updated points table of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League as on July 17.

Ireland and South Africa gained 15 points each from their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series

South Africa have 24 points to their name after two series in this new tournament. Meanwhile, Ireland have 35 points from four series.

Bangladesh consolidate their position in top two of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Liton Das talks after the 1st ODI match against Zimbabwe.#BANvZIM #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/Ll0h2UtKKi — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 16, 2021

Apart from Ireland and South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe were also in action in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League on Friday. Playing at the Harare Sports Club, the visitors beat the African side by 155 runs thanks to Liton Das' century.

Liton's 114-ball 102 guided Bangladesh to 276/9 in the first innings. In reply, the home team could only score 121 runs despite Regis Chakabva's half-century. Shakib Al Hasan took a five-wicket haul for the Tamim Iqbal-led outfit.

Bangladesh cemented their place in the top two of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, whereas Zimbabwe remained in the last spot.

