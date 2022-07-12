ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on July 12 after IRE vs NZ 2022 2nd ODI

New Zealand have attained fifth position in the latest ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after a three-wicket win against Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday, July 12. The Blackcaps remain the only undefeated team in the competition, having won all of their eight matches so far to collect 80 points.

On the other hand, Ireland missed another opportunity to return to the top eight of the points table. The Irish outfit retained the ninth position in the standings with 68 points from 20 matches. The Andy Balbirnie-led squad will be keen to win the final ODI against New Zealand and gain at least 10 points from this three-match series.

In both ODI matches between New Zealand and Ireland, the home team had an opportunity to send the fans home happy by finishing the job. However, Michael Bracewell denied Ireland two wins in two matches.

Bracewell scored a match-winning ton in the first game and helped the visitors snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Earlier on Tuesday in Dublin, he bowled an economical spell of 2/26 and played a fantastic cameo of 42 runs to guide his team to a three-wicket victory.

When is the final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between Ireland and New Zealand?

Michael Bracewell is likely to win the Man of the Series award against Ireland (Image: Getty)

New Zealand have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Ireland. The Blackcaps will look forward to completing a clean sweep when the two nations meet in the final match of this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series on Friday.

It may seem like a dead rubber to many, but with the Cricket World Cup Super League points at stake, neither team will take the game lightly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far