Ireland schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete Ireland match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

The highly anticipated schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup has been released on Friday, January 5. The ICC event will be played in the United States of America and the West Indies from June 1 to 29.

Ireland are regular at the T20 World Cup after missing out on the inaugural season in 2007. They finished second in the European qualifiers with four wins in six games to qualify for the 20-over showpiece event.

The European side is known for creating upsets but has failed to reach Super 8 in the tournament. They, however, beat defending champions England and two-time winners West Indies in the last edition.

Ireland’s victories in the T20 World Cup are Bangladesh and Sri Lanka (2009), West Indies (2010), Zimbabwe and UAE (2014), the Netherlands (2021), Scotland, West Indies, and England (2022).

For the unversed, 20 teams will participate in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Five teams will be divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for two different groups of four teams apiece in the Super 8 stage. The top two teams will then qualify for the knockout stage.

Ireland's full schedule at the 2024 T20 World Cup

Ireland are clubbed alongside India, Pakistan, Canada, and the United States of America in Group A. They will begin their campaign against India in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The Irish team will then face Canada, the USA, and Pakistan in their remaining group-stage games.

Wednesday, 5 June - INDIA v IRELAND, New York

Friday, 7 June - CANADA v IRELAND, New York

Friday, 14 June - USA v IRELAND, Florida

Sunday, 16 June - PAKISTAN v IRELAND, Florida

The 2024 T20 World Cup semifinals will be played in Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago on June 26 and 27, respectively. The final will be played in Barbados on June 29.

