Irfan Pathan correctly predicts Pakistan wicket once again in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was spot on with his prediction once again during the Asia Cup 2025 campaign. He urged Hardik Pandya to dish out the slower ball before the opening breakthrough in the Super 4 stage clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21. The Indian bowlers were put under pressure initially by the Pakistan opening batters as they showed intent early on to take on both Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in the power play. In the second ball of his second over, the all-rounder was struck for a four by Fakhar Zaman, prompting Irfan Pathan to suggest that variation must come into play. The former player suggested from the commentary box that Hardik Pandya should try out the slower ball &quot;He should go towards the slower ball, in my opinion, because when the catch was dropped, there was just this puff of dust that went off. He should use this dryness of the surface, and Suryakumar Yadav should go to the spinners as well (in the powerplay),&quot; Pathan said on Sony Sports Network. Right on cue, Pandya produced the slower delivery, which Fakhar Zaman edged to Sanju Samson behind the wickets. The left-handed batter was looking in dangerous touch, but had to depart for 15 runs off nine deliveries after a lengthy check by the third umpire regarding the legitimacy of the catch. Irfan Pathan had accurately predicted Jasprit Bumrah's yorker as well in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match The former all-rounder had also predicted Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's yorker that dismissed United Arab Emirates (UAE) opener Alishan Sharafu during the Asia Cup 2025 group stage encounter recently. Even on that occasion, the openers were looking in relatively good rhythm, while Pathan opined that Bumrah has the tendency to bring out the yorker in such occasions. Team India have now won four matches in a row in the Asia Cup 2025 campaign, and are scheduled to face Bangladesh next in the Super 4. The contest will be held on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Stadium.