Irfan Pathan finds uncanny resemblance between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah after India's win against Afghanistan in 3rd T20I

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was highly impressed with how Virat Kohli stopped what seemed a certain six during a crucial juncture in the third T20I between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

The visitors needed 48 off 20 when Washington Sundar presented Karim Janat a half-tracker. The batter went deep into his crease and smashed the ball over long-on. It seemed like he had enough meat on it before Kohli, with his incredible agility, thwarted a near-certain six.

Kohli timed his jump perfectly and stopped the ball from going for a six with his outstretched right hand. Before falling on the boundary cushion, he threw the back into play.

Irfan Pathan took to Instagram and posted a still of Virat Kohli with his outstretched right hand trying to put the ball back into play. He observed how it looked similar to when star speedster Jasprit Bumrah is about to bowl from the popping crease, captioning it:

"Jasprit Bumrah with higher jump;). #viratkohli"

Virat Kohli more than made up for his batting failure with his on-field brilliance

The Bengaluru crowd, who has seen Virat Kohli light up the Chinnaswamy stadium for years in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, were disappointed when the star batter departed for a golden duck.

However, Kohli left an impact on the game with his fielding. Apart from the incredible stop to deny a six, Kohli also took a brilliant running catch to dismiss Najibullah Zadran, once again at a crucial juncture in the game.

He also ran out Gulbadin Naib in the Super Over with a swift pick-up-and-throw, catching the batter short at the striker's end while trying to complete a second run.

Coming to the game itself, India rode a brilliant unbeaten 121 from captain Rohit Sharma and an unbeaten 69 from Rinku Singh, recovering from a perilous 22-4 to finish with 212-4.

However, Afghanistan took the game to their illustrious hosts, forcing a super over after getting two of the last ball. In the first super over, both teams finished with 16, before India won by 10 runs in the next super over to clean-sweep the three-match series.

