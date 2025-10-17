Irfan Pathan predicts India playing 11 for AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI; excludes Washington Sundar

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan picked his India playing 11 for the first ODI against Australia. The Men in Blue will play a three-match ODI series Down Under. The first game will be played on October 19 in Perth.

Irfan Pathan chose Rohit Sharma and captain Shubman Gill as the openers. He went with veteran Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul in the middle order. Irfan picked Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel as his two all-rounders, leaving out Washington Sundar. He then picked Kuldeep Yadav as the lead spinner along with Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj as the two frontline pacers.

Irfan Pathan's India playing 11 for AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI (via his YouTube channel) - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Further, he reckoned that Harshit Rana would be backed as the third pacer at number eight. He reflected that Harshit could be used for his ability to bat. Notably, he has scored 499 first-class runs from 14 matches at an average of 31.18 with a century and two half-centuries.

"I think Harshit will play. He is the only bowler in this unit who can also bat. I think he will be promoted to the number eight position. I see him in that position as the third fast bowler. It will be an opportunity for him also to perform," he said.

The 23-year-old has played five ODIs so far and has bagged 10 wickets at an average of 20.70 and an economy rate of 5.69.

Important for Shubman Gill to carry seniors, reckons Irfan Pathan

Shubman Gill was appointed India's ODI captain ahead of the Australia series. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in the team, but as players under Gill. Irfan Pathan reckoned that it would be important for Gill to move forward with these two and especially with Rohit, who was the previous ODI captain.

"India will be under a new leader. They will play under Shubman Gill. A big challenge for Gill will be with how much respect he moves forward with Rohit Sharma. This is very important. A lot depends on how much respect juniors give the seniors. I am sure Gill respects both Rohit and Virat. It will be important to see how you can take Rohit forward irrespective of his performance. This will be a challenge on the field and off the field," he said.

Further, Irfan Pathan reflected that the likes of Siraj and Arshdeep will have a good opportunity to perform in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has been rested for the ODI series. He particularly stressed that it would be a chance for Siraj to seal his spot in the format.

"This is not Australia's main team. Many players are not there. Australia's middle order batting is in transition. India will play without Bumrah so the fast bowlers have an opportunity. Siraj has returned. There were questions on his place in the ODI side. But in Test cricket he has done well and he has an opportunity to seal his spot in the ODI team. India appears to have more experience even though it is the touring side."

Siraj last played an ODI in 2024 against Sri Lanka. Therefore, he is making a comeback. The pacer has been in solid form in Tests and will be expected to replicate the same in ODIs.

