"You're smelling like Indian curry" - Former India all-rounder recalls giving it back to nasty Aussie crowd during 2008 Perth Test

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has shed light about an incident when he took his tongue out after taking a wicket during the famous 2008 Test against Australia in Perth. The 40-year-old revealed that it was a retort to the Australian crowd, who taunted him by saying that he's 'smelling like Indian curry'.

Irfan was the Player of the Match for his excellent all-round effort in the 2008 Test against Australia in Perth. He contributed 28 & 46 with the bat and also picked up five wickets. The win was significant for the visitors after they lost the previous Test in Sydney under extremely controversial circumstances.

In an interview with 'The Lallantop', Irfan opened up on how some nasty comments were directed at him by the Australian crowd during the 2008 Perth Test and also revealed how he gave it back to them. The 40-year-old said:

"When I was fielding at the boundary line, they targeted me by saying things like, 'You have eaten Indian curry, you're smelling like Indian curry.' The Australian crowd try to get under your skin. I didn't change my field position and instead gave them replies.

"When I took a wicket, I took my tongue out to indicate that my tongue is very clean and there's no smell. So, that celebration was for the crowd," Irfan went on to add.

India won the Perth Test by 72 runs. Chasing a challenging target of 413, Australia were all out for 340 in 86.5 overs despite half-centuries from Michael Clarke (81) and Mitchell Johnson (50*).

Irfan Pathan's memorable role in Team India's famous Perth triumph in 2008

Led by Anil Kumble, India won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2008 Perth Test against Australia. They put up 330 on the board as Rahul Dravid top-scored with 93, while Sachin Tendulkar contributed 71. Batting at No. 8, Irfan chipped in with 28 off 44 balls.

India impressed with the ball to clean up Australia for 212 in 50 overs. RP Singh claimed four scalps, while Irfan, Kumble and Ishant Sharma chipped in with two scalps each. Irfan got the visitors off to a great start, dismissing opener Chris Rogers and Phil Jaques cheaply.

In their second innings, India scored 294. Promoted to No. 3, Irfan scored 46 off 64 balls, while VVS Laxman top-scored with 79. Irfan again dismissed the Australian openers in the second innings and also added the scalp of Stuart Clark (32) as India ended up registering a famous triumph.

