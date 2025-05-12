Irish mixed martial artist congratulates Virat Kohli on stellar career after Test retirement

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor congratulated Virat Kohli on his Test career after the Indian batter announced his retirement from the longest format on Monday, May 12.

Conor McGregor put up a story on his official Instagram handle, where he shared Virat Kohli's retirement post, congratulating him for a stellar career.

"Enjoy retirement brother Virat! Huge congrats on a stellar cricket career!," he wrote on his story.

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's Instagram story for Virat Kohli - Source: Conor McGregor/IG

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," Kohli had written on his Instagram post, announcing retirement.

Virat Kohli played 123 Tests for India

Virat Kohli is among the few Indian cricketers to have played over 100 Tests in their international careers. The star batter featured in 123 Tests for the country, including 68 as captain.

In 123 Tests, Kohli scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85, having batted in 210 innings. The right-hander slammed 30 Test hundreds to go with 31 half-centuries.

Kohli's retirement from Tests comes right before the crucial England tour. India are set to tour England for five Test matches in June this year. It'll be interesting to see who replaces him at the vital number four position in the batting order.

